9th inmate in S.C. prison system dies of COVID-19 complications

PELZER, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections says a 55-year-old inmate from the Perry Correctional Institution died Sunday from COVID-19 complications.
Carl Frazier Good died at an outside hospital on Sunday after being hospitalized since July 20, according to an SCDC news release. He tested positive for the coronavirus July 13.
As of Monday, 103 offenders and 26 staff members at Perry have tested positive for COVID-19.
SCDC, with 16,767 offenders, has had 729 offenders test positive for the coronavirus statewide. Of those, 194 have recovered and 526 are active cases. There are 117 active staff cases.
This is the department’s ninth inmate death associated with the virus.
State prison officials say they ware working closely with the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control to make sure proper guidelines and protocols are being followed to safely manage staff and offenders.
