Some Grand Strand parents choosing virtual learning full-time due to pandemic

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As we get closer to back to school, many parents are faced with a tough decision: to do face-to-face learning, virtual learning or both.
Despite Gov. Henry McMaster, and even the CDC, suggesting schools reopen if possible, some parents are choosing to do online learning full-time for their children.
“This is an impossible situation for everybody,” parent Pamela Jakubowski said.
This will be the first year Jakubowski’s two children will learn entirely online because of the pandemic.
The CDC’s website states that even if children caught the virus, they’re less likely to suffer severe symptoms.
However, Jakubowski isn’t taking any chances. She said she understands many parents aren’t able to do online learning because of work, but believes this option is safer for her children and others.
“I’m able to stay home with my kids so part of me doing my part is to keep my kids home,” Jakubowski said. “If they do open schools, it’s two less kids who will be there to continue to help spread the virus.”
Nicole Blackman echoed the same sentiments.
“I don’t necessarily trust my six-year-old if he has loose teeth to not put his fingers in his mouth during the school day and kids rebelling against wearing masks,” Blackman said.
While some parents may send their students back to school for the social aspect, Blackman said she’s not worried about that.
Her two youngest kids learned online through K12′s South Carolina Virtual Charter School last year. She said students were able to work one-on-one with each other in breakrooms.
“They can see their friends, their classmates and overtime you get to know your classmates,” she said.
Whichever decision you make, Jakubowski said it’s no doubt this school year will result in a learning curve for many.
“We’re just going to keep doing it together and hopefully get through this with hopefully minimal damage,” she said.
