Socastee public library closed Monday due to maintenance issues

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Socastee branch of the Horry County Memorial Library System will be closed for the remainder of Monday, according to officials.
The branch closed at 12:30 p.m.
A press release from Horry County Government states the closure is due to maintenance issues.
Library patrons are encouraged to visit other branches throughout the county.
Officials say locations, hours and COVID-19 limitations can be found by visiting the library system’s website.
