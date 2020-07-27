One airlifted to hospital after shooting in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Authorities in Robeson County are investigating a shooting Monday morning that left one person injured.
According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called around 10:47 a.m. for a shooting near Billy Cox’s Grocery on N.C. 41, east of Lumberton.
Deputies said the victim was airlifted to the hospital for treatment.
One person is in custody, according to officials. That person has not been publicly identified.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the RCSO at 910-671-3170.
