Myrtle Beach HS baseball coach discusses effects of Marlins outbreak on high school sports

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The news of the coronavirus outbreak within the Miami Marlins organization will have a lasting impact on what sports will look like all across the country including here along the Grand Strand.
RELATED COVERAGE | 2 MLB games postponed as Marlins deal with virus outbreak
Baseball teams and other spring sports across the area already took a hit by missing most of their season this past spring. Those teams aren’t trying to have a repeat of that as we approach the beginning of the school year.
However, high school coaches like Myrtle Beach’s Tim Christy, believe it will be tough to get anybody on the field any time soon at the high school level.
“What goes through my mind is knowing that as high school programs, we don’t have the resources that Major League Baseball has and they still can’t stop the spread of the virus,” said Christy. “There’s no way for us to put our kids in a bubble like the NBA or NHL. I think it’s going to be a real challenge for us to play anything in the fall until we get a better grip on this thing.”
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.