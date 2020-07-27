$10K reward offered in Lumberton double murder case

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the man wanted in connection to a double homicide in Lumberton.
Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said Monday morning two anonymous groups came forward to offer the reward.
The deadly shooting happened Friday, July 24, in the parking lot of a Family Dollar store on East 5th Street.
Police said the suspect fired shots into multiple vehicles that were backing out of parking spaces.
Two women, identified as 32-year-old Kayla Kyle and 41-year-old Kimberly Hunt, were pronounced dead at the scene.
“We know someone has the information necessary to bring someone to justice,” Wilkins said.
Police said the grey vehicle pictured below dropped the suspect off at the store.
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations is assisting the Lumberton Police Department in the investigation.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Lumberton police at 910-671-3845.
Callers can remain anonymous.
