Horry police search for suspects wanted in multiple shoplifting cases

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating multiple suspects wanted in several shoplifting cases.
According to HCPD, the shoplifting incidents happened in the area of Highway 57 and Highway 9 near Little River.
The suspects include:
- Four males (Seen wearing camo shorts, Brotherhood shirt, Mossy Creek shirt and Hubby shirt)
- Two females (Seen wearing white/navy shirt and red Hubby shirt with pink shoes)
Police said the suspects drove three different vehicles: a tan 2006 Cadillac SRX, a newer-model blue Honda Civic or Toyota Camry and newer-model white Nissan Altima.
Anyone with information on the suspects should call HCPD at 843-248-1520.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.