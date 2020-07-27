Horry County Schools extends summer food program to Aug. 18

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Schools announced on Monday that it is extending its summer food program a few more weeks.
The program will now offer free lunch and free breakfast to students through Aug. 18.
The HCS Summer Food Program is available for children 18 years old and younger and special needs children up to 21 years old.
Meal pickups on Tuesday consist of two breakfast meals and two lunch meals, while on Thursday students pick up three breakfast meals and three lunch meals.
The school district started offering meal pick-ups for families after schools were forced to close in March due to the coronavirus. It left many families worried about feeding students who rely on breakfast and lunches at school.
