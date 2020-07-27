Horry County Elections Office considers adding absentee voting locations for November election

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Absentee voting may be available to every voter in South Carolina for the November election because of coronavirus.
Normally, absentee voting is reserved for people who meet certain qualifications, like military personnel and students for example.
Due to the coronavirus, though, the state could end up allowing anyone to vote absentee this year. Before the June primaries, the General Assembly passed a bill that allowed qualified voters to vote absentee, but for the June primaries only, and also the opening of absentee ballot return envelopes the day before the election.
The Horry County Elections Office is looking to handle the predicted increase in absentee ballots for November by adding three locations to vote absentee.
As of now, people voting absentee can only vote in two ways. One way is by mail and the other is by going to the elections office in Conway.
Sandy Martin, the director of the elections office, said she is working on possibly adding three new locations to allow people to vote absentee in November, assuming the state allows everyone to vote absentee.
“We’re looking at maybe doing one on the north end, one on the south end and maybe one at Carolina Forest,” Martin said.
Adding those three locations will make sure the workload for the small staff at the Conway office is mitigated.
Martin said the elections office saw absentee voting numbers skyrocket last month during the primary because of coronavirus.
“Typically we have maybe 1,500 - 2,000 absentee [ballots] for a primary, and we had, I think it was almost 10,000, so it was a big increase,” Martin said.
And she expects that number to be even higher in November.
But adding the locations will come at a cost though.
“It’s going to be an expensive undertaking because the state wants us if we open them to open them the whole month of October,” Martin said. “So we’re going to have to have at least seven people at each location, and we’re going to have to pay them daily.”
Absentee voting will be available from Oct. 1 through Nov. 2.
The South Carolina Election Commission has requested that lawmakers consider passing legislation that allows all voters to vote absentee this November if they choose to do so.
