HGTC, UofSC announce new partnership for teacher education

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry-Georgetown Technical College and the University of South Carolina are establishing a new teacher education transfer agreement, officials said Monday.
After completing the two-year degree at HGTC, aspiring teachers will be able to transfer to UofSC to earn a bachelor’s degree from the College of Education in two years, according to a press release from HGTC.
“The Tech2Teach program, housed within the College of Education at USC, is a pathway to teach program helping technical college students transfer to USC and become teachers. The partnership smooths the transition for education students and provides substantial cost savings along the way,” the release stated.
Officials said all credits earned at HGTC will transfer to UofSC.
According to the release, students who fulfill all other requirements for enrollment at UofSC will be able to complete one of the following programs: early childhood education, elementary education, or middle level education.
“We are very excited about this new partnership focusing on the needs of students in Horry and Georgetown counties and surrounding communities,” said Jon E. Pedersen, Dean of the UofSC College of Education. “We are focused on building our partnership with our colleagues at HGTC in order to provide access, eligibility and affordability for students and provide a seamless transition to UofSC College of Education and completion of their teacher education programs.”
HGTC President Dr. Marilyn Murphy Fore added the partnership is “another effort to combat the teacher shortage in our local area and state.”
The program, which has been officially signed by HGTC and UofSC, is available with financial aid and scholarship opportunities.
To learn more about the program, contact program chair Becky Hubbard at 843-349-7117 or rebecca.hubbard@hgtc.edu.
