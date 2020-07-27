FIRST ALERT: Storm chances increase throughout the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s a very summer-like forecast with afternoon storms and triple-digit heat indices throughout the week.
Afternoon highs climb into the lower 90s along the Grand Strand, middle 90s across the Pee Dee, each afternoon this week. The summertime mugginess will make it feel significantly warmer. The heat index climbs above 100° every afternoon, even warmer into the weekend.
There will be some relief in the form of afternoon storm chances. Expect a few to arrive Tuesday with the best coverage arriving Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll begin to drop the rain chances towards the weekend, turning mainly dry for Saturday and Sunday.
The core of the heat arrives for next weekend... expect the heat index to climb to 105° for Saturday and Sunday.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.