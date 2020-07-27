FIRST ALERT: Steamy start to the week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s another mild start to the day and we’re heating up quickly for the new work week. If you have plans outside today, be sure to dress with the light clothing, grab the water and apply that sunscreen if headed to the beaches.
Highs today will top out in the low-mid 90s this afternoon with the heat index ranging from 100-103° this afternoon. While the heat and humidity will be brutal today, there is a slim chance of relief at 20% for an isolated shower or storm. Most locations will remain dry but just like yesterday, someone will win the lottery with that storm chance.
The heat index will only go up from here, climbing into the 103-106° range on Tuesday and even reaching 104° on Wednesday. While it will feel miserable, especially toward the late morning and early afternoons, rain chances look to increase as we head into the middle of the week.
We will bump the rain chances up from 20% today to 40% for Tuesday-Friday. Temperatures on Tuesday will be the warmest they will be all week. Highs on Tuesday will reach the mid-upper 90s inland with the lower 90s along the beaches. Rain chances look to hold off until the late afternoon hours, keeping that heat and humidity around for a little bit longer Tuesday afternoon.
By Wednesday and into the rest of the week, I think showers and storms will become a little bit more common. If there was a day where the rain chances could increase, keep an eye on Wednesday and Thursday. A nice shortwave trough slides through the area, making those afternoon storm chances a little bit more common.
