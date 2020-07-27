DHEC announces 1,226 new COVID-19 cases in S.C., 17 additional deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control released updated coronavirus case numbers on Monday.
DHEC reported 1,226 new cases in South Carolina, with 81 new cases in Horry County. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state since the agency started tracking the virus to 82,071.
The agency also announced 17 more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths 1,452.
Since Wednesday, July 22, hospitals have been making the transition to a new federal reporting system in order to provide bed occupancy information. DHEC is monitoring their efforts in transitioning to the new system. At this moment, the information being provided by hospitals through the new system has inaccuracies. DHEC said once the new system is accurate and fully implemented then it will resume providing daily data reports on hospital occupancy.
Evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else. Steps we can take to protect ourselves and others include:
- Practicing social distancing
- Wearing a mask in public
- Avoiding group gatherings
- Regularly washing your hands
- Staying home if sick
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
