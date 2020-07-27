Coastal Carolina University highlights new safety measures in video series

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University has taken a virtual approach to show students what new safety measures the school has put in place ahead of the fall semester.
A new video is being released each day until Aug. 18, and some of the videos already shared explain the mask requirement and how classrooms will look.
CCU video production services producer Richard Green said by doing many videos focusing on one part of coronavirus safety guidelines each instead of one giant, all-encompassing video, it gives each topic a moment to shine.
This is similar to a countdown to the start of classes, and Green said it’s building excitement.
Ultimately, Green said they’re working with students the best way they can.
“I think we’re trying to meet the students where they are and video is one of the ways that they get their information,” he said. “And they get those in the bite-size chunks that I talked about. They don’t want a real long video, they don’t wanna watch a 5 or 10-minute video necessarily but they’ll watch for a minute and a half.”
Green said when it comes to the order of the videos released, they wanted the first videos to talk about masks, physical distancing and sanitation because those are the foundations of CCU’s comeback plans.
Green explained how these videos will encourage students to feel safe on campus.
“I think by showing them what the situation is going to be, showing them the work that is going into making all of these adjustments to make sure that campus is safe. I think it’s very important and can set a lot of people’s minds at ease,” he said.
CCU will start virtual classes on the initial start date Aug. 19, while face-to-face learning will begin on Sept. 8.
