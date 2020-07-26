Trump boat parade begins along Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Supporters of President Donald Trump are gathering along the Grand Strand for a boat parade along the Intracoastal Waterway.
The route will begin just south of The Landing at the Boathouse and will head north, ending in front of Taco Mundo and Lulu’s in North Myrtle Beach, in the area of Barefoot Landing.
According to information from the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the parade began at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Those traveling along the Socastee Swing Bridge can also expect delays, according to SCDOT officials. Drivers are encouraged to use the Benjamin Thrailkill Jr. Bridge to cross the waterway.
