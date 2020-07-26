FIRST ALERT: New tropical system expected in the next day or two

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A new tropical depression or tropical storm is expected to develop in the coming days. Shower activity is becoming a little better organized in association with a broad area of low pressure located over the central tropical Atlantic about midway between the coast of Africa and the Lesser Antilles.
Environmental conditions are expected to become increasingly conducive for development of this system, and a tropical depression or tropical storm is likely to form within the next day or two while moving westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph. This system is expected to begin affecting portions of the Lesser Antilles on Wednesday or Wednesday night, and
The chance of development with this system is at 80% over the next two days and 90% over the next five days.
If this storm reached Tropical Storm criteria, it would become Tropical Storm Isaias. A lot will change over the next couple of days. Stay updated with us for the latest chances of development.
