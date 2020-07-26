FIRST ALERT: New tropical development is becoming likely in the next few days

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A broad area of low pressure located over the central tropical Atlantic continues to produce a wide area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms as it moves westward around 20 mph.
Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for development and a tropical depression or tropical storm is likely to form within the next two or three days as the system nears the Lesser Antilles. Interests in the Lesser Antilles should monitor the progress of this system.
The chance of development with this system is at 60% over the next two days and 90% over the next five days.
If this storm reached Tropical Storm criteria, it would become Tropical Storm Isaias. A lot will change over the next couple of days. Stay updated with us for the latest chances of development.
