FIRST ALERT: Increasing heat, humidity, and rain chances this week

By Jessica Dobson | July 26, 2020 at 5:58 PM EDT - Updated July 26 at 5:58 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a seasonable warm day across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, the heat and humidity will start to build back in as we head into the start of our next work week. Highs tomorrow will be back in the low and middle 90s, once we factor in the humidity, it will feel closer to the 103° mark.

We also can’t totally rule out a few isolated showers and storms. It’s only a 20% chance of rain, so don’t go cancelling any plans! Just keep an eye on radar tomorrow afternoon.

Rain chances will also begin to build back in as we head into next week. Scattered showers and storms are possible as we into middle and late portions of the next work week. Unsettled weather could potentially last until early next week with a 40% chance of rain almost every day this week!

The humidity and feels like temperature show no signs of letting up either! We’ll have plenty of moisture in the air, so the heat index could approach dangerous levels, especially on Tuesday and Wednesday. Stay hydrated and take plenty of breaks for any outdoor activities you plan on having!

