FIRST ALERT: Heat index and rain chances increase for new work week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The second half of your weekend looks to feature a nice forecast with lower rain chances, compared to yesterday, which brought heavy rain to many locations.
It’s a mild morning once again as you step out the door this morning. Highs will quickly climb into the upper 80s along the beaches today and the lower 90s inland. The heat index this afternoon will climb into the upper 90s and stay right near or below 100° for most of us today. We’ll hold onto an isolated shower chance today at 20% but most of us should remain dry for this afternoon.
As we head into the new work week, we’ll look for increasing humidity and eventually increasing rain chances. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will sit in the lower 90s for the beaches and the mid to upper 90s inland. Look for the heat index to make a run at 105° or higher for both Monday and Tuesday, with a possible heat advisory issued.
While a stray shower/storm will be possible Monday, our best rain chances do not arrive until the middle of the week. Showers and storms will be expected along the sea breeze on Tuesday and push inland to the northwest. That will bump our rain chances up to 40% bringing some relief to the humidity that afternoon. By Wednesday, look for a trough to swing through the region, keeping those rain chances at 40% for Wednesday and Thursday.
Temperature wise, we are warm. Models try to take temperatures down behind the rain chances but there’s no real cold front to allow for any major drops in temperatures. Look for highs to range from the upper 80s to lower 90s on the beach and the low-mid 90s inland this week.
