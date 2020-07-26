DHEC: SC COVID-19 cases surpass 80,000; 25 new deaths reported

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - COVID-19 cases in South Carolina surpassed 80,000 on Sunday with 1,170 new confirmed cases statewide, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control.
DHEC reported 76 new confirmed cases in Horry County as of Sunday, while Florence saw 48 new confirmed cases. A breakdown of cases by county can be found in the map below:
State health officials also confirmed 25 new deaths due to the virus, including four in Florence County and three in Darlington County. All of those deaths occurred in elderly patients, except for one young adult between the ages of 18 and 34 in Darlington County.
DHEC also said it 7,490 test results were reported to the agency on Saturday, and the percent positive was 15.6%.
As of Sunday, 700,464 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in South Carolina.
Evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else. Steps we can take to protect ourselves and others include:
- Practicing social distancing
- Wearing a mask in public
- Avoiding group gatherings
- Regularly washing your hands
- Staying home if sick
