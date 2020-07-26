Darlington County deputies searching for missing 85-year-old

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Darlington County are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 85-year-old man.
Officials said Dick Dickerson left his home on Springeville Road at around 4 p.m. Sunday. He’s believed to be in a white 2003 Ford Expedition with a South Carolina license plate - tag number 2957KB.
Dickerson is approximately 6 feet tall and 200 pounds, according to authorities.
Anyone who sees him or has information is urged to call 911.
