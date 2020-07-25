Pedestrian hit, killed by car in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - One person is dead after being struck by a car in Darlington County.
Master Trooper Brain Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the accident happened around 10:25 p.m. Friday night on Ruby Road and Stone Wall Street.
Lee said a 2000-model SUV was traveling south on Ruby Road.
A pedestrian was in the road and was struck by the SUV.
The pedestrian died. The driver of the SUV wasn’t injured.
The Darlington County Coroner’s Office hasn’t released the victim’s name at this time.
SCHP is still investigating the incident.
