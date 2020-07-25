One person injured after Conway apartment fire

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was injured after a second-alarm fire at a Conway apartment complex, according to officials.
Horry County Fire Rescue said initial calls came to 101 Chanticleer Village Dr. at 7:24 a.m. on Saturday.
Officials said the fire was contained to one room and an attic area, and the entire building was evacuated.
The person injured was treated for their injuries on the scene, according to HCFR.
The Conway Fire Department also responded to the scene, and the fire remains under investigation.
