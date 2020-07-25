Horry County looks to make absentee voting more convenient

Story courtesy of our news partners, My Horry News.
Horry County voters could have more options for casting an absentee ballot in November’s election.
State election officials have asked the county to designate two to three additional sites for voting absentee in person, and local leaders aim to make that happen.
“We really don’t have a choice,” said Sandy Martin, the director of the county’s Voter Registration and Elections Office. “This office can’t handle the number of people we will see in November, especially with COVID.”
Absentee voting allows people to cast a ballot before Election Day, either in person at the county elections office or by mail. In a normal election, it’s an option for people who fall into one of 18 categories (for example, military members, those 65 an older, people with disabilities).
But for last month’s primaries, state officials allowed “no excuse” absentee voting because of concerns about COVID-19. That meant anyone could cast an absentee ballot and nearly 10,000 Horry voters did.
If state leaders allow “no excuse” absentee voting for the Nov. 3 election, Martin said her office could see twice that amount. She said that’s why it’s important for people to have additional satellite locations where they can cast an absentee ballot before the election.
