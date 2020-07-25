FIRST ALERT: More rain possible today, brutal heat returns next week

Temperatures will heat up early next week. (Source: WMBF)
By Jessica Dobson | July 25, 2020 at 10:21 AM EDT - Updated July 25 at 10:21 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a mostly dry start to our day, we’re expecting the return of scattered showers and storms this afternoon. By midday, we’ll start to see a few isolated showers and storms form. These will continue to grow more widespread into much of the afternoon hours.

Scattered showers and storms are possible today. (Source: WMBF)

High temperatures today will still remain hot and humid, but we’re going to be much closer to our seasonable averages as showers and storms help to keep us a bit on the cooler side. A few isolated showers will be possible into our Sunday as well, only a 20% chance of showers and storms is expected.

Chances of rain start to diminish as we head into Sunday. (Source: WMBF)

Heading into Monday and Tuesday, we’re going to see the return of brutal heat and humidity. Highs across the beaches will be into the low 90s and middle 90s for the Pee Dee. Feels like temperatures could approach the 105+ degree range in some warm spots!

Temperatures will heat up early next week. (Source: WMBF)

