FIRST ALERT: More rain possible today, brutal heat returns next week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a mostly dry start to our day, we’re expecting the return of scattered showers and storms this afternoon. By midday, we’ll start to see a few isolated showers and storms form. These will continue to grow more widespread into much of the afternoon hours.
High temperatures today will still remain hot and humid, but we’re going to be much closer to our seasonable averages as showers and storms help to keep us a bit on the cooler side. A few isolated showers will be possible into our Sunday as well, only a 20% chance of showers and storms is expected.
Heading into Monday and Tuesday, we’re going to see the return of brutal heat and humidity. Highs across the beaches will be into the low 90s and middle 90s for the Pee Dee. Feels like temperatures could approach the 105+ degree range in some warm spots!
