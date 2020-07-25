FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Hanna has officially made landfall

A tropical wave is producing a broad area of cloudiness and disorganized showers and thunderstorms several hundred miles southwest of Cabo Verde Islands. The wave is expected to move westward at about 15 mph during the next several days, and a tropical depression is likely form early next week when the system reaches the central tropical Atlantic. Formation chance through 48 hours is low at 20 percent. Formation chance through 5 days is high at 70 percent.