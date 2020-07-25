FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Hanna has officially made landfall

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Hurricane Hanna has made landfall at 5:00pm Saturday as a strong category 1 hurricane over Padre Island, Texas.
HURRICANE HANNA
At 4:00 PM, the center of Hurricane Hanna was located near latitude 26.8 North, longitude 97.2 West. Hanna is moving toward the west-southwest near 8 mph and this motion is expected to continue through Sunday.
On the forecast track, the center of Hanna should make landfall along the Texas coast within the hurricane warning area later this afternoon or early this evening. After landfall, the center of Hanna will move inland over south Texas tonight and move into northeastern Mexico on Sunday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 90 mph with higher gusts. Some slight strengthening is still possible before Hanna makes landfall in a few hours. Rapid weakening is expected after Hanna moves inland. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles . A TCOON observation station at Laguna Madre, Texas, recently reported a sustained wind of 64 mph and a gust to 76 mph. The estimated minimum central pressure is 973 mb .
INVEST 92L
A tropical wave is producing a broad area of cloudiness and disorganized showers and thunderstorms several hundred miles southwest of Cabo Verde Islands. The wave is expected to move westward at about 15 mph during the next several days, and a tropical depression is likely form early next week when the system reaches the central tropical Atlantic. Formation chance through 48 hours is low at 20 percent. Formation chance through 5 days is high at 70 percent.
