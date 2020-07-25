DHEC: Over 70 new COVID-19 deaths in SC, confirmed cases near 80,000

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - Over 70 new deaths and 1,300 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in South Carolina, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Saturday’s reported included several newly-confirmed deaths dating back to June 23. DHEC said there can be delays in reporting an individual’s death during the pandemic due to ensuring it is accurately classified as a virus-related death, based on federal guidance.
Newly confirmed deaths included some in Horry, Florence, Georgetown and Darlington counties.
The state also reported 1,368 new cases on Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 79,674.
Horry County reported 55 new cases Saturday. A map highlighting other counties across the state can be viewed below:
As of Friday, over 690,000 tests have been conducted in South Carolina, according to state health officials. DHEC said it received 7,202 test results yesterday (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 19%.
Evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else. Steps we can take to protect ourselves and others include:
- Practicing social distancing
- Wearing a mask in public
- Avoiding group gatherings
- Regularly washing your hands
- Staying home if sick
