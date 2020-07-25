Crash shuts down lanes on Highway 17 Business in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Southbound lanes of Highway 17 Business are shut down after a wreck in Garden City, according to information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol and local officials.
SCHP records show the wreck happened at around 5 p.m. Saturday near Woodland Drive.
Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire Rescue said its crews responded to the crash, which involved an overturned vehicle.
Officials also said up to seven patients are being transported to the hospital with injures.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
