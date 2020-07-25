Conway native Bryan Edwards signs with Las Vegas Raiders

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Conway native Bryan Edwards has signed with the Las Vegas Raiders, the team announced Saturday.
The terms of the deal were not disclosed by the team. Edwards was selected by Las Vegas as the 81st overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Edwards was a four-year starter at South Carolina, with over 3,000 yards and 22 touchdowns in his career. He also holds program records in career receptions, receiving yards and consecutive games with a catch.
He was also a second-team All-SEC selection in 2019.
At Conway High School, Edwards had 188 receptions for 2,562 yards and 32 touchdowns. He was a Shrine Bowl selection and also played in the U.S. Army All-American Game in 2015.
He joins fellow Grand Strand native and former Clemson standout Hunter Renfrow in the Raiders’ receiving corps.
Las Vegas is scheduled to open the regular season against the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 13.
