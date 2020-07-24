Two dead after crash in Florence County, officials say

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Two people are dead after a crash in Florence County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Master Trooper Brian Lee said the crash happened at around 4:58 a.m. Friday, along U.S. 378 and Capitola Road.
Lee said a sedan traveling east on the highway crossed the center line and collided with a tractor-trailer traveling west. He added the driver and a passenger in the sedan both died in the wreck.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
