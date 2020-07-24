Teen injured in Friday morning shooting in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Police are asking for the public’s help in providing information into a Friday morning shooting that injured a 19-year-old in Lumberton.
According to information from the Lumberton Police Department officers were called shortly after 9:30 a.m. to the 900 block of South MLK Drive in Lumberton for a person shot in the area.
Police learned the victim had been taken by vehicle to Southeastern Regional Medical Center for a gunshot wound.
The victim told officers that he had been walking in the area of Cash and Kary Food Store on MLK Drive when he was shot, police said. The injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at (910) 671-3845.
