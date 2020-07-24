Short lines provide smooth day of COVID-19 testing at Tidelands Health event at CCU

“We’ve done over 10,000 people in Horry and Georgetown County,” Jason Self, the director of outpatient services at Tidelands Health, said. “I believe last week, our percent positive was down to under 6% at our events, so there’s less of it actually in our local community here, so there’s just less demand for testing. It seems that if your percentage of positive goes up, then they call more people who want to come out and be tested, so therefore, you test more people.”