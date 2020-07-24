Short lines provide smooth day of COVID-19 testing at Tidelands Health event at CCU

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - People waiting to get tested at Coastal Carolina University during Friday’s COVID-19 testing event hosted by Tidelands Health didn’t have to wait long at all.
Most cars were in and out of the site within about 15 minutes.
Tidelands Health leaders said part of the reason for that is because they’ve held so many testing events now, and they have figured out the best ways to keep the line moving.
Another reason is they believe demand for testing has gone down.
“We’ve done over 10,000 people in Horry and Georgetown County,” Jason Self, the director of outpatient services at Tidelands Health, said. “I believe last week, our percent positive was down to under 6% at our events, so there’s less of it actually in our local community here, so there’s just less demand for testing. It seems that if your percentage of positive goes up, then they call more people who want to come out and be tested, so therefore, you test more people.”
Testing remains important for many people though.
Isabeliz Cruz has two young children. The last thing she wants is to test positive and potentially threaten her family.
“I came out here to get tested just to make sure I don’t have it so I don’t spread it to my babies and my family,” Cruz said.
Matthew McLaws is a soccer player for CCU’s men’s team. He got tested because athletes have to. He said he’s hoping coronavirus won’t have any more of an impact that it’s already had on the season.
“We’re not sure if we’re going to play or when we’re going to play,” McLaws said. “It’s kind of really scary for us, because a lot of us are very reliant on sports to make sure our livelihoods are good.”
