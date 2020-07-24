Shooting investigation underway near Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is investigating Friday night in the Myrtle Beach area.
Officers responded to the shooting at 7:40 p.m. near Fred Nash Boulevard and Highway 17 Bypass, which is near Farrow Parkway.
Police said two people were hurt in the shooting, but both are expected to be OK.
Details on the shooting are limited since the investigation is in the early stages.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Horry County Police Department at 843-248-1520.
