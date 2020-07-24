Police: Two women shot, killed in Family Dollar parking lot in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Gunfire erupted in a Family Dollar parking lot in Lumberton, killing two women, according to police.
Officers were called to a shooting just before 5 p.m. at the Family Dollar Store on East 5th Street.
Investigators discovered that a man wearing a hoodie fired shots into multiple vehicles that were backing out of parking spaces.
Investigators said 32-year-old Kayla Kyle and 41-year-old Kimberly Hunt were died at the scene.
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations is assisting the Lumberton Police Department in the investigation.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.
