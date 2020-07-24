Person struck by lightning in Myrtle Beach area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was taken to the hospital Friday afternoon with injuries after being struck by lightning, first responders said.
According to information from Horry County Fire Rescue, the lightning strike happened in the area of 8500 Margate Circle in the Myrtle Beach area.
Crews were dispatched at 1:11 p.m. No other information was immediately available.
Strong storms impacted the Grand Strand Friday afternoon, producing heavy rain, thunder and lightning.
