Myrtle Beach issues emergency order allowing additional signs for all businesses due to COVID-19

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach city manager signed an amended emergency order that now allows all businesses in the city to use additional signs and tents to help promote their business during the coronavirus pandemic.
City Manager John Pedersen first issued the emergency order back in March but it only included restaurants.
The order allows places to advertise the operating status of their business, such as their open hours, if they’re available by appointment only and if curbside pick-up/takeout is available.
Also, any temporary tents or signs can only be placed on the property of the business. Signs can’t be placed in the public right of way or be sight hazard.
Restaurants will still be able to have up to three temporary tents that do not exceed 300 square feet in order to accommodate outdoor dining.
The executive order will remain in effect as long as there is a declaration of civil emergency in place related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Read the amended emergency order below:
