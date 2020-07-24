Multiple crews respond to fire at Williamsburg County meat plant

HEMINGWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A number of neighboring departments provided aid Friday morning after a meat plant in Williamsburg County caught on fire.
According to Hemingway Fire Chief George Sutton, the fire started in the roof of the Hemingway Meat Locker Plant, in the area of East Andrews and South Main streets. The building also houses H&H Insurance Agencies.
The fire caused major damage to the building, with about 60% of the roof being burned, first responders said.
According to Sutton, the fire started shortly after 10 a.m. By 1 p.m., the blaze had been extinguished.
No injuries were reported. Fire departments from Hemingway, Williamsburg County, Johnsonville, Georgetown County, Hannah Salem and South Lynches responded.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.