Lumberton police investigate after 19-year-old found shot in parking lot

By WMBF News Staff | July 24, 2020 at 7:15 PM EDT - Updated July 24 at 7:15 PM

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – A 19-year-old was rushed to the hospital after police said he was found shot in a parking lot in Lumberton.

Officers were called around 3:30 p.m. Friday to a parking lot in the 5000 block of Fayetteville road.

Police said they found the 19-year-old unresponsive in a vehicle. At this time, investigators aren’t certain where the victim was when he was shot.

He was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective David Williford at 910-671-3845.

