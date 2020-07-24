Lumberton police investigate after 19-year-old found shot in parking lot

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – A 19-year-old was rushed to the hospital after police said he was found shot in a parking lot in Lumberton.
Officers were called around 3:30 p.m. Friday to a parking lot in the 5000 block of Fayetteville road.
Police said they found the 19-year-old unresponsive in a vehicle. At this time, investigators aren’t certain where the victim was when he was shot.
He was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective David Williford at 910-671-3845.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.