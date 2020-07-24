Local standouts intend to enroll early at respective ACC universities

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A pair of our local gridiron standouts already have their college choices made and stand firm on their commitments regardless of what uncertainty lies ahead with the pandemic.
Soon-to-be region foes in Myrtle Beach receiver JJ Jones and West Florence DB Nykelius Johnson will also go head to head at the next level in the ACC at North Carolina and Virginia Tech respectively. Both also have intentions to enroll early.
With the possibility of the upcoming high school season flipping to the spring, both plan to take advantage of the opportunity to get to campus in January and have full support from their head coaches.
“That’s big. That just shows that he wants what’s best for his athletes,” Jones said of his head coach Mickey Wilson “He said he wants me to play and I would love to play my senior year of high school but he knows I have a bigger step ahead of me in my future.”
“Me and Coach Jody (Jenerette) have this conversation all the time and he’s never told me anything wrong,” said Johnson of his head coach. “He always spoke with logic and he always tells me what a man would do and that’s very big, I respect everything he says. He really put some good things in my ear about the situation and he was telling me if it does happen then I need to just go ahead and go.”
