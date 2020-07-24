Hundreds celebrate NC man’s 107th birthday with drive-thru parade

Gurney Williams (Source: Autumn Care of Biscoe)
By Jennifer Miller | July 24, 2020 at 3:39 PM EDT - Updated July 24 at 5:31 PM

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A North Carolina man who lived through COVID-19 just celebrated his 107th birthday with a surprise parade.

Around 200 cars lined up to celebrate Gurney Williams’ birthday Thursday in Biscoe, North Carolina.

Williams attracted parade support from firefighters, police, sheriff’s deputies, state troopers, and EMS employees from both Mongomery County and Moore County, where he grew up. According to what one local officer told the nursing home, Williams’ birthday parade was bigger than the county Christmas parade.

The celebration was organized by Williams’ nursing home, Autumn Care of Biscoe. Workers at the center made sure to keep the surprise from Williams, quietly alerting the community of the big day through invitations.

“The home did a fantastic job of decorating and making plans and making sure he was well taken care of,” said Williams’ daughter Geraldine Sniper, also known as “number six” among her siblings.

Williams has a big family with 17 great-great grandchildren.

Williams recently tested positive for COVID-19, according to his family, but seemed to overcome the virus quickly and without any major complications. “He’s always been real healthy,” Snider said, who called her dad a hard worker and someone who always took care of himself. He also wouldn’t pass up a come-cooked meal, ever.

Although Williams’ family still hasn’t been able to hug him during the pandemic, they’re thankful they were able to celebrate with him.

When asked what Williams’ secret to a long, healthy life was, Snider remembered what her dad told her: “He said he’s always tried to treat other people like he’d want them to treat him. He’s tried to live a good, Christian life.”

