FMU to begin fall semester online; move to mixture of virtual, traditional classes on Sept. 8

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Francis Marion University announced its reopening plans for the fall semester on Friday.
The university will reopen on Aug. 17 with three weeks of online class for all students before it moves to a mixture of traditional, online and blended classes on Sept. 8.
The Board of Trustees reviewed and approved the plan, which also includes dozens of new safety procedures and protocols when students head back to campus.
Some of those requirements include wearing face masks to class, reduced occupancies in classrooms and residence halls and daily health monitoring of all students.
“Our reopening plan is the product of many long hours of serious deliberation by a very dedicated senior staff,” said FMU President Dr. Fred Carter. “We’ve consulted with infectious disease specialists and an array of local, state and federal officials. We’ve followed guidelines and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, and OpenSmartEDU.com. Our plan has been thoroughly vetted, and we believe it’s a sound and safe plan for what is obviously a very difficult time.”
Carter said FMU considered traditional instruction right away, but he said opening online gives the university the ability to maintain an academic schedule that ends before Thanksgiving.
“We’re looking forward to a good year,” Carter said.
Resident students can move in beginning Aug. 14 and do virtual classes at their residences and at other campus venues for the first three weeks. Commuting students can return to campus on Sept. 8.
FMU also announced that its intercollegiate athletic season will not begin before Oct. 1.
