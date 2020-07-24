FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Hanna strengthens, Gonzalo churns in the Atlantic

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Tropical Storm Hanna continues to strengthen and Tropical Storm Gonzalo churns through the Atlantic.
TROPICAL STORM GONZALO
At 5:00am, the center of Tropical Storm Gonzalo was located near latitude 10.0 North, longitude 51.8 West.
Gonzalo is moving toward the west near 14 mph. A westward to west-northwestward motion with an increase in forward speed is expected through the weekend. On the forecast track, the center of Gonzalo will approach the southern Windward Islands tonight and move across these islands Saturday and into the eastern Caribbean Sea Sunday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next day or two, and there is still a chance that Gonzalo could become a hurricane before reaching the Windward Islands. Weakening is expected after Gonzalo moves into the Caribbean Sea, and the cyclone is expected to dissipate by the middle of next week.
Gonzalo is a small tropical cyclone. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1000 mb.
TROPICAL STORM HANNA
At 4:00am, the center of Tropical Storm Hanna was located near latitude 26.7 North, longitude 92.4 West. Hanna is moving toward the west-northwest near 9 mph and a turn toward the west is expected tonight, followed by a generally westward motion through the weekend. On the forecast track, the storm center should make landfall along the Texas coast within the warning area on Saturday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is expected until the system makes landfall. Steady weakening is expected after Hanna moves inland.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1002 mb.
ANOTHER SYSTEM TO WATCH
A tropical wave near the coast of Africa is expected to move westward across the tropical Atlantic for the next several days. Some development of this system is possible when it reaches the western tropical Atlantic early next week. The chance of development is currently around 30%.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.