FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Gonzalo could become hurricane, Tropical Storm Hanna heads towards Texas

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Tropical Storm Hanna continues to strengthen and Tropical Storm Gonzalo churns through the Atlantic.
TROPICAL STORM GONZALO
At 11:00am, the center of Tropical Storm Gonzalo was located near latitude 10.0 North, longitude 54.2 West.
Gonzalo is moving toward the west near 18 mph (30 km/h). A general westward- to west-northwestward motion is expected during the next couple of days. On the forecast track, the center of Gonzalo will approach the southern Windward Islands tonight and then move across the islands on Saturday and over the eastern Caribbean Sea on Sunday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. There is considerable uncertainty in the intensity forecast, but some strengthening is still possible during the next day or so before Gonzalo reaches the southern Windward Islands. Weakening is expected after Gonzalo moves into the Caribbean Sea, and the cyclone is expected to dissipate by the middle of next week.
Gonzalo is a small tropical cyclone. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles (35 km) from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1002 mb (29.59 inches).
TROPICAL STORM HANNA
At 10:00 AM, the center of Tropical Storm Hanna was located by NOAA reconnaissance aircraft near latitude 27.2 North, longitude 93.2 West.
Hanna is moving toward the west-northwest near 9 mph, and this motion should continue today. A turn toward the west is expected tonight, followed by a westward to west-southwestward motion through the weekend. On the forecast track, center of Hanna should make landfall along the Texas coast within the warning area Saturday afternoon or evening.
Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 45 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is expected until the tropical cyclone makes landfall. Steady weakening is expected after Hanna moves inland.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center. During the past few hours, a ship located east of the center reported a sustained wind of 44 mph. Reports from the NOAA reconnaissance aircraft indicate that the minimum central pressure is 1000 mb.
ANOTHER SYSTEM TO WATCH
A tropical wave located about 300 miles southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing an area of cloudiness and disorganized thunderstorms. The disturbance is expected move westward across the tropical Atlantic during the next several days, and some gradual development of this system is possible by early next week when it reaches the western tropical Atlantic. The chance of development is currently around 30%.
