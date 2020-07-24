FIRST ALERT: Scattered storms continue Saturday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Scattered storms will once again provide some slight relief from the heat on Saturday.
Numerous thunderstorms helped to drop Friday afternoon temperatures into the lower 70s - the coolest in almost two weeks.
The risk of pop up showers and storms will gradually diminish through the late evening and overnight hours with temperatures dropping into the lower to middle 70s.
Saturday will start off with mostly sunny skies but another round of storms will start to develop by the mid to late afternoon hours. The storms will likely not be as strong as what the area saw on Friday, but some locally heavy rain and lightning will be likely. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s at the beach and lower 90s across the Pee Dee.
Heat begins to return on Sunday and storm chances will start to drop. Afternoon temperatures will return to 90 along the beaches and into the lower to middle 90s inland. The risk of afternoon storms drops to just 20%.
Sweltering heat and humidity make a comeback next week with temperatures climbing well into the 90s and the heat index will return to near 105. A few isolated storms will be possible from time to time.
