FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers and storms return to the forecast

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Some early morning showers will give way to the better potential of showers and storms as we head into this afternoon. The best chance of rain will take place around noon today and continue through the afternoon and evening. We’re looking at about a 40% chance of rain so don’t expect a complete washout.
Temperatures will be a degree or two cooler than what we’ve seen over the past several days. With that being said, we’re still going to expect a hot and humid day. The heat index is expected to climb to near the 100° range once again.
Rain chances are set to continue as we head into the weekend. A 40% chance of scattered showers and storms will be possible throughout our Saturday, with a 30% chance of scattered showers and storms possible as we head into Sunday.
The good news about the rain? It will help keep temperatures a few degrees cooler than what we’ve been seeing. We’ll take whatever relief we can get!
