FIRST ALERT: Gonzalo falling apart, Hanna now forecast to become a hurricane

On the forecast track, Gonzalo will move across the southern Windward Islands Saturday afternoon or evening and over the eastern Caribbean Sea on Sunday. Data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that Gonzalo’s maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 40 mph with higher gusts. Some slight strengthening is possible before Gonzalo reaches the southern Windward Islands. Weakening is expected after Gonzalo moves over the eastern Caribbean Sea and the system is forecast to dissipate early next week. Data from the Hurricane Hunter plane indicate that tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center.