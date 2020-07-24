FIRST ALERT: Gonzalo falling apart, Hanna now forecast to become a hurricane

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Hurricane Hunters have found Gonzalo to be much weaker while Hanna is gaining strength in the Gulf of Mexico.
TROPICAL STORM GONZALO
At 5:00 PM, the center of Tropical Storm Gonzalo was located near latitude 10.0 North, longitude 55.6 West. Gonzalo is moving toward the west near 18 mph. A general westward to west-northwestward motion is expected for the next couple of days.
On the forecast track, Gonzalo will move across the southern Windward Islands Saturday afternoon or evening and over the eastern Caribbean Sea on Sunday. Data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that Gonzalo’s maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 40 mph with higher gusts. Some slight strengthening is possible before Gonzalo reaches the southern Windward Islands. Weakening is expected after Gonzalo moves over the eastern Caribbean Sea and the system is forecast to dissipate early next week. Data from the Hurricane Hunter plane indicate that tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center.
TROPICAL STORM HANNA
At 5:00 PM, the center of Tropical Storm Hanna was located near latitude 27.3 North, longitude 94.3 West. Hanna is moving toward the west near 10 mph, and this motion should continue through Saturday morning. A gradual turn toward the west-southwest is expected Saturday night and that motion should continue through Sunday. On the forecast track, center of Hanna should make landfall along the Texas coast within the hurricane warning area Saturday afternoon or early evening.
A Hurricane Warning has been issued from Baffin Bay northward to Mesquite Bay, Texas.
Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Steady strengthening is forecast for the next 24 hours, and Hanna is expected to become a hurricane before making landfall. Steady to rapid weakening is expected after Hanna moves inland.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center.
Hurricane conditions are expected in the warning area Saturday afternoon. Tropical storm conditions are expected to begin in the warning area tonight or Saturday morning. Hanna is expected to produce 5 to 10 inches of rain with isolated maximum totals of 15 inches through Sunday night in south Texas and into the Mexican states of Coahuila, Nuevo Leon, and northern Tamaulipas. This rain may result in life-threatening flash flooding, rapid rises on small streams, and isolated minor to moderate river flooding in south Texas.
ANOTHER SYSTEM TO WATCH
A tropical wave located about 300 miles south-southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands near the African Coast continues to produced an area of cloudiness and disorganized showers and thunderstorms. The disturbance is expected move westward across the tropical Atlantic during the next several days, and some gradual development of this system is possible by early next week when it reaches the western tropical Atlantic. The chance of development is currently 40%, but will likely continue to increase.
