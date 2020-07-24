FIRST ALERT: The first Hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season has formed

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Hurricane Hunters report that Tropical Storm Hanna has now been upgraded to a category 1 hurricane.
TROPICAL STORM HANNA
At 7:00am, the center of Hurricane Hanna was located by reconnaissance aircraft and NOAA Doppler weather radars near latitude 27.1 North, longitude 96.0 West. Hanna is moving toward the west near 9 mph, and this motion should continue through this morning. A gradual turn toward the west-southwest is expected by tonight and that motion should continue through Sunday.
On the forecast track, the center of Hanna should make landfall along the Texas coast within the hurricane warning area this afternoon or early this evening. Data from the reconnaissance aircraft and Doppler weather radars indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 75 mph with higher gusts.
Additional strengthening is forecast before Hanna makes landfall later today. Rapid weakening is expected after Hanna moves inland. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles from the center. Data from the NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that the minimum central pressure is 982 mb .
TROPICAL STORM GONZALO
At 8:00am, the center of Tropical Storm Gonzalo was located near latitude 10.3 North, longitude 59.8 West. Gonzalo is moving toward the west near 18 mph. A general westward to west-northwestward motion is expected for the next couple of days. On the forecast track, Gonzalo will move across the southern Windward Islands this afternoon or evening and over the southeastern Caribbean Sea on Sunday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast before Gonzalo reaches the southern Windward Islands later today.
Weakening is expected after Gonzalo moves over the southeastern Caribbean Sea, and the system is forecast to dissipate by Sunday night or Monday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1009 mb.
ANOTHER SYSTEM TO WATCH
A tropical wave is producing an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms a few hundred miles southwest of Cabo Verde Islands. The wave is expected to move westward at about 15 mph during the next several days, and a tropical depression could form by early next week when the system reaches the western tropical Atlantic. The chance of development over the next five days is 60%.
