DHEC announces 46 new COVID-19 deaths in S.C., 1,921 additional cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Friday 1,921 new cases of COVID-19, and 46 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 78,298 since the start of the pandemic and those who have died to 1,339, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 116 new cases registered and four additional deaths, according to DHEC. A breakdown of new cases can be found here, while the additional deaths can be found here.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Thursday statewide was 8,877 and the percent positive was 21.6%.
One additional case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) associated with COVID-19 was also reported. The child is under the age of 10 from the Upstate region. This brings the total number of MIS-C cases in South Carolina to five.
As of Thursday, 4,744 inpatient and outpatient hospital beds are available across the state and 8,654 are in use, a 64.59% hospital bed utilization rate. Of the beds in use, 1,668 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19. Of 1,651 ventilators, 602 are in use and 263 of those are COVID-19 patients, according to DHEC.
Evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else. Steps we can take to protect ourselves and others include:
- Practicing social distancing
- Wearing a mask in public
- Avoiding group gatherings
- Regularly washing your hands
- Staying home if sick
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
