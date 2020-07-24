CCU to begin fall classes online, move to in-person instruction Sept. 8

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University will begin the fall semester online before moving to in-person classes this September, according to information from the university.
In-person classes have been postponed until Sept. 8, while classes will still begin as scheduled on Aug. 12.
“The well-being of the entire campus community is always our top priority,” said CCU President David DeCenzo. “The decision to delay in-person instruction for a few weeks provides us with the best scenario to safely resume on-campus operations. Upon our return to campus, it will be essential for all members of Teal Nation to wear face coverings inside buildings, practice physical distancing, and follow the protocols established in our Coastal Comeback Plan to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”
New students are scheduled to arrive as early as Aug. 12. Returning students will be welcomed Aug. 15-16.
CCU will provide a second move in option Sept. 3-4 based on demand, and students will receive an email by 5 p.m. on July 28 with their move-in date.
Students choosing the latter option will also receive a two-week housing and dining credit, according to the school.
CCU has also published videos each day as part of its Coastal Comeback Plan, with the most recent one highlighting new signage being placed around campus to promote social distancing.
