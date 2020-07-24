Arrest made in connection with April murder in Dillon County

Anthony Lamont Reed (Source: Dillon County Sheriff's Office via Vinelink)
By WMBF News Staff | July 24, 2020 at 1:28 PM EDT - Updated July 24 at 1:28 PM

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A suspect is in custody in connection with a deadly shooting in Dillon County back in April.

According to information from the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office, 50-year-old Anthony Lamont Reed, of Mullins, has been charged with murder in the shooting death of 26-year-old James Chadwick Murphy, of Dillon.

Reed was taken into custody by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and is currently in custody at the Dillon County Detention Center, authorities said.

The April shooting happened on Joann Branch Road in Dillon.

