Arrest made in connection with April murder in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A suspect is in custody in connection with a deadly shooting in Dillon County back in April.
According to information from the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office, 50-year-old Anthony Lamont Reed, of Mullins, has been charged with murder in the shooting death of 26-year-old James Chadwick Murphy, of Dillon.
Reed was taken into custody by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and is currently in custody at the Dillon County Detention Center, authorities said.
The April shooting happened on Joann Branch Road in Dillon.
